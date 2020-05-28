A Vancouver, Washington woman was reportedly texting while driving on the Bend Parkway Thursday when she caused a three-vehicle crash, according to Bend Police.
Latasha Foder was traveling southbound on the parkway in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when she attempted to pass a 2008 Ford F250. As she passed, her vehicle struck the right front side of the Ford, driven by Todd Reason, 54, of Redmond.
Forder then crossed over the center median into the northbound lanes of the parkway near Lafayette Avenue. Forder’s truck collided with a 2011 Subaru Outback, driven by Karen Lester, 64, of Bend.
Lester was transported to St. Charles Bend, where she is being treated for injuries. Foder was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Foder was cited for reckless driving and third-degree assault.
