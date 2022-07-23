MADRAS — The man at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds looked suspicious as he walked from vehicle to vehicle trying to find an unlocked door Friday evening. But when he pulled out and loaded a rifle that he found, concern turned to alarm for Shane Gomes and Dan Comingore, who quickly retrieved their own handguns in an effort to stop him.
A frightening chain of events quickly unfolded, with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies chasing the man from the fairgrounds and along U.S. Highway 97, their guns drawn. At a gas station, the man aimed the rifle at a stunned attendant, but it jammed, the trigger clicking. Law enforcement officers finally caught up with the man at a fast food restaurant and brought him down in an exchange of gunfire.
At one point, five men attending the fair had retrieved their own handguns in defense.
Law enforcement officials have yet to detail what happened but witnesses described a shootout that left the man seriously wounded. He has not been identified by name.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, who was at the fair Friday evening, would not discuss what happened.
“I’m directly involved in the incident, so that is all I can tell you,” Pollock said. “I can’t tell you any more information.”
Brentley Foster, chief deputy district attorney for Jefferson County, confirmed Saturday that law enforcement officers shot the man in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken/A&W Restaurant on Highway 97. She said the man was taken to an area hospital under guard. His condition was not available but Foster said she believed he was still alive.
Comingore, 50, said he was sitting around a table Friday with Vern Bare, 69, near the fairgrounds show barn. They were waiting for a peewee 4H event to start when they noticed a tattooed man in a black cap cut through a side road leading to the fairgrounds.
The two thought he looked suspicious. They watched him until they noticed he was looking into parked vehicles. Bare stayed near the table as Comingore followed the man into a dirt parking lot used for livestock trailers and RVs.
Comingore said he kept his distance as he watched the man peer into cars and trailers and pull at door handles.
Gomes, 52, was outside his own trailer nearby. He noticed the man as well and decided to keep an eye on him. Comingore and Gomes shared a glance, acknowledging they were in this together.
The man found an unlocked white and green Ford pickup toward the back of the lot. He opened the door and started rummaging around. “I started yelling at him,” Gomes said.
Then Gomes and the man locked eyes.
Comingore said the man pulled a rifle and a magazine out of the truck. “He’s got a gun,” Comingore yelled to Gomes as the man proceeded to load the rifle.
Comingore ran to his pickup truck to grab his own handgun and dial 911. He waved his hand at his family and friends signaling them to run. Gomes grabbed his gun, too, from inside his trailer.
There were two young girls nearby and Comingore yelled at them to get in a trailer, get down and hide.
There were three other men who joined Comingore and Gomes, each with their own guns drawn. The five men cornered the man at a fence near the back of the lot. Their goal was to keep him as far away from the fairgoers as possible.
The man was struggling with the stolen rifle. “He didn’t know how to handle that gun,” Gomes said.
Sheriff’s deputies who were manning a booth at the fair ran to the incident after they got word from Comingore’s 911 call. Within minutes, deputies were on scene.
But before deputies could apprehend the man, he found a hole in the very back of the fence. He crawled through it, ran the length of the fence and cut into someone’s backyard.
Gomes, who was standing on top of his trailer, saw the man running up SW Hart Street with law enforcement officers following closely behind. He kept his eyes on him until he was out of sight.
The five men stayed put watching and waiting, the only concern in their minds was the safety of their loved ones. “Nothing like this has ever happened,” said Comingore.
Ken Corbin, a gas station attendant at the Towne Pump off Highway 97 in Madras, spotted the man walking backwards down Southwest Fairgrounds Road toward the highway. Corbin thought the man had a paintball gun. Then Corbin realized at least 50 law enforcement officers were in pursuit and the rifle wasn’t a toy.
As the man continued down the road, attempting to load the rifle, he argued with law enforcement officers who continued to pursue him with their guns drawn, Corbin said. Corbin said an officer yelled at him to go inside the gas station office, but that’s when things turned dangerous for the attendant.
“He was trying to feed the live rounds into the chamber, but he couldn’t. It was jammed for him,” Corbin said of the man. “I heard it click.”
Corbin said there were customers taking cover behind their vehicles at the gas station as the situation unfolded. He said he was stunned when the man aimed the gun at him, and pulled the trigger.
“I stood there, like a deer in the headlights,” Corbin said, adding “God’s watching over me.”
But there would be gunfire.
Rico Saenz of Culver was at work at the O’Reilly Auto Parts across the street from the Kentucky Fried Chicken/A&W when he heard shots. He was sitting in the back of his Honda Civic taking his break when he realized something wasn’t right.
“The first thing I heard was the rifle shots, boom, boom, boom,” Saenz said. “And so I took cover behind the cars and stuff. At first I though it was just this RV park, getting wild with the fair going on and stuff, and then I heard the return fire with the pistols which I thought was police.”
Saenz then propped open the metal door leading into the back of the store in order to take cover while watching the situation unfold.
He said he heard the law enforcement officers screaming at the man to drop his weapon, and then said he heard the rifle going off again followed by more gunfire from authorities on the scene.
“They were shooting back and fourth,” Saenz said. “Then it got quiet and a swarm of police and it looked like probably five or six undercovers rolled up and then almost every cop in the county came, and they shut down everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.