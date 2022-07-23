MADRAS — The man at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds looked suspicious as he walked from vehicle to vehicle trying to find an unlocked door Friday evening. But when he pulled out and loaded a rifle that he found, concern turned to alarm for Shane Gomes and Dan Comingore, who quickly retrieved their own handguns in an effort to stop him.

A frightening chain of events quickly unfolded, with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies chasing the man from the fairgrounds and along U.S. Highway 97, their guns drawn. At a gas station, the man aimed the rifle at a stunned attendant, but it jammed, the trigger clicking. Law enforcement officers finally caught up with the man at a fast food restaurant and brought him down in an exchange of gunfire.

