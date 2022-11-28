The Bend Police Department is looking for a Bend resident, Kenneth James Sommerset, suspected of committing two assaults in northern Bend over the weekend.
Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., police responded to a man stumbling south on U.S. Highway 97 with blood on his his face. Sommerset, 35, allegedly "pistol whipped" the man near Hunnell Road with what may have been a carbon dioxide gun, and pointed the gun at him and stole his wallet and cigarettes, according to a news release from Bend Police.
The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment.
Sunday evening, Sommerset allegedly sprayed bear spray in a woman's face during an argument, police release said. The incident also occurred near Hunnell Road, according to Sheila Miller, the police department's communications manager.
The victims are not related to Sommerset or in a relationship with him, according to Miller. It wasn't clear from police reports if they knew each other, Miller said.
If community members see Sommerset, they can call the police department's nonemergency line at 541-693-6911. If they witness a crime in progress, they can call 911.
