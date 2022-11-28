stock_bend police

A Bend Police cruiser.

 Bulletin file

The Bend Police Department is looking for a Bend resident, Kenneth James Sommerset, suspected of committing two assaults in northern Bend over the weekend.

Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., police responded to a man stumbling south on U.S. Highway 97 with blood on his his face. Sommerset, 35, allegedly "pistol whipped" the man near Hunnell Road with what may have been a carbon dioxide gun, and pointed the gun at him and stole his wallet and cigarettes, according to a news release from Bend Police.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.