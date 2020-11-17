Oregon State Police are seeking information about the poaching of a mule deer west of Bend on Monday.
According to state police wildlife officers, a person or persons were seen leaving the area of Forest Road 4606 near Bull Springs Road west of Bend with a large mule deer buck that had been poached. The witness called in a tip Monday afternoon to report seeing an older, white and brown square-body Ford pickup leaving the area with a large mule deer buck in the bed of the pickup. The vehicle was also reported to have a black Dakine style mountain bike tailgate cover, according to police.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police tip line at 800-452-7888 leave information for Senior Trooper Creed Cummings.
