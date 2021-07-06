A Prineville woman with possible dementia has been reported missing, according to Prineville police.
Betty Counts, 83, was reported missing by her husband after she left their Prineville residence early Saturday morning. Counts is not on medication and has not been diagnosed with dementia, but she has displayed signs of early onset dementia, police said.
She is described as 5-foot-6, about 165 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and driving a white Infiniti EX3 with Oregon License Plate number 873MNT.
She is expected to be in Central/Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana or Oregon.
She was last seen in Ephrata, Wash., on July 4 at about 1:03 a.m. She contacted police on July 4 at about 9:30 a.m. and said she saw a sign that said “Moscow,” indicating she was possibly near Moscow, Idaho. Her ATM card was used on July 4 in Plummer, Idaho, according to her family.
Anyone who locates Counts or sees her vehicle should contact police immediately, police said.
