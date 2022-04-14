A drug enforcement task force raided an illegal marijuana growing site in La Pine, seizing 2,828 illegal plants, 14 firearms, and more than $350,000 in cash.
Detectives with the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team served a warrant Wednesday on the 50000 block of Highway 31 in La Pine where a large-scale illicit indoor marijuana site was in operation, said Deschutes County Sheriff's Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp in a release.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, enforcement team detectives with the assistance of the sheriff's office SWAT team, searched the La Pine property., Evidence of money laundering schemes were found on site, the release said.
The SWAT team detained seven people, who were later arrested by detectives. Five of those arrested were lodged at the Deschutes County jail: Yi Wien Zhu, 43, of Renton, Wash., Shi Min Lee, 49, of La Pine, Ping Ping Li, 36, of Kent, Wash., Rong Ren Li, 59, of La Pine, and Xiao Zhen Zhu, 58, of La Pine.
Two others, Hong Chun Liu, 43, of La Pine, and Har Soon Lee Yep, 72, of La Pine, were cited in lieu of custody, meaning while they were technically arrested, but released and are expected to appear in court at a specific date and time.
