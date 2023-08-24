stock_policesiren
Three Seattle men were arrested Wednesday night in the Three Rivers area in connection to multiple burglaries in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine, the Bend Police Department said Thursday. 

On Wednesday, Johnny Lardizabal Marza, 36, Mark Joseph Sampayan, 31, and Fortunato R. Novelo, 55, were arrested at a property in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver.

