Three Seattle men were arrested Wednesday night in the Three Rivers area in connection to multiple burglaries in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine, the Bend Police Department said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Johnny Lardizabal Marza, 36, Mark Joseph Sampayan, 31, and Fortunato R. Novelo, 55, were arrested at a property in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver.
Sheila Miller, spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said the recent arrest of the three men was the first encounter the agency has had with the trio.
“It looks like we’ve charged two of the three with criminal conspiracy, but obviously they used the U-Haul trucks in the commission of the rest of their crimes so I think it’s fair to say it was well thought out.”
The string of burglaries began on Aug. 14 when police responded to the U-Haul Storage of Bend on North U.S. Highway 97 after the store's manager said someone broke through a glass door with a rock before stealing a variety of vehicle keys and two U-Haul trucks.
On Tuesday, Bend police responded to another burglary at OXARC Inc., a welding supply store on Robal Lane in Bend. Police said the burglars arrived at the store in a U-Haul truck, shot out the front door of the business with a gun and stole four welding machines.
The next day, on Wednesday, at 2:35 a.m. Bend police helped he sheriff's office respond to a burglary at the Camp Abbot Ace Hardware in Sunriver. The caller reported the suspects drove up in a U-Haul pickup truck. Also on Wednesday, employees at the Deschutes County Solid Waste Southwest Transfer Station & Recycling Center in La Pine reported a burglary.
Police spotted a Jeep associated with the burglaries in Sunriver. The Jeep's out-of-state owner was not connected to the burglaries, police said, but the suspects were likely living on her property on Lazy River Drive in the Three Rivers area.
Miller said the woman had given the three men permission to be on the property but was unaware of their criminal activities.
“It appears that these people were living at her property and working on her property. And were using her vehicle,” Miller said.
Police searched the property Wednesday night and recovered all the stolen property as well as four guns and ammunition, the release said. The three men were arrested and taken to the Deschutes County jail.
Marza is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sampayan is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Novelo is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, the release said.
