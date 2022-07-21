Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on a man who was underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday upstream from the standing surf wave, according to Bend police.
The man did not have a pulse when an ambulance took him to St. Charles Bend, said Bend Police Lt. Mike Landolt. Police say it is unclear how the man ended up in the water or how long he was underwater.
Police have not identified the man, but Landolt estimated that he was in his 50s or 60s and said the man had a gray beard.
Emergency personnel responded to the Deschutes River near McKay Park and the Bend Whitewater Park at around 2:15 p.m. after a 911 caller standing on the Colorado Avenue footbridge reported seeing a body in the water. The caller told police a kayaker was being directed toward the body, which was located near the footbridge.
Landolt and a witness on the scene told The Bulletin that a kayaker pulled the man out of the water and began performing CPR before authorities arrived.
When emergency personnel arrived they also performed CPR on the man for more than 10 minutes, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department. The incident prompted police to close the Colorado Avenue Bridge for about 30 minutes.
Using a drone, police did not find a watercraft on the scene, the press release said. Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller said the police had yet to interview an eyewitness who saw the man go under the water.
Police clarified that the man was not found in the surf wave where teen surfer Ben Murphy died in the spring.
Miller said the man's condition was unknown Thursday afternoon. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
Brook Gardner, 45, was surfing at the Whitewater Park when authorities arrived. A frequent visitor to the park, Gardner was standing near the water's edge when he heard someone say, "Oh my God." Then, he heard the sound of emergency sirens.
Gardner looked across the river and saw a kayaker pulling a body out of the water, and he noticed that the person did not have a lifejacket or inner tube. "It's tragic," Gardner said.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(1) comment
That’s two this year.
Time to shut down that channel and redirect water flow to the remaining two channels?
