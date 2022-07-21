Rescue
Emergency vehicles park along the Colorado Avenue bridge in Bend during a water rescue at the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on a man who was underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday upstream from the standing surf wave, according to Bend police.

The man did not have a pulse when an ambulance took him to St. Charles Bend, said Bend Police Lt. Mike Landolt. Police say it is unclear how the man ended up in the water or how long he was underwater. 

Johnny mnemonic
Johnny mnemonic

That’s two this year.

Time to shut down that channel and redirect water flow to the remaining two channels?

