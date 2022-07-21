Rescue
Emergency vehicles park along the Colorado Avenue bridge in Bend during a water rescue at the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on a man who was caught underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday upstream from the standing surf wave, according to police on the scene.  

The man did not have a pulse when an ambulance took him to St. Charles Hospital, said Bend Police Department Lt. Mike Landolt. 

