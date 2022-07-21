Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on a man who was caught underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday upstream from the standing surf wave, according to police on the scene.
The man did not have a pulse when an ambulance took him to St. Charles Hospital, said Bend Police Department Lt. Mike Landolt.
Landolt said that authorities as of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon had not identified the man, but estimated that he was in his 50s or 60s and said he had a grey beard.
Landolt and a witness on the scene told The Bulletin that a kayaker pulled the man out of the water and began performing CPR before authorities arrived.
Landolt said authorities had not yet determined how the person ended up in the water. Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller said the police had yet to interview an eyewitness who saw the man go under the water.
He clarified that the man was not caught in the surf wave that killed teen surfer Ben Murphy in the spring.
Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller said the man's condition is unknown at this time.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
