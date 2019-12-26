A 29-year-old man was arrested Christmas day in La Pine for reportedly firing a handgun toward two Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop for alleged drunken driving, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.

James Tyler Lamkin, whose last known address was in Prineville, was in his car on the 16000 block of Dyke Road in La Pine at 6:58 p.m. when he fired multiple shots at Deputies Evan Kennedy and Anthony Ramos, Hummel said.

Deputy Kennedy initiated the traffic stop for a suspected DUII, according to Hummell. Ramos then responded to the scene, and Lamkin fired multiple shots from his vehicle.

Ramos fired back at Lamkin, but did not hit him. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“The driver fired shots out of the car,” Hummel said. “One of the deputies returned fire. No one was struck, thankfully.”

Both deputies will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, which is being led by the Redmond Police Department with assistance from the Tri-County Major Incident Team.

Lamkin was booked in the Deschutes County jail. He is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempt to elude a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering another person, according to a charging document filed Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Lamkin is accused of placing the deputies “in fear of imminent serious injury,” according to the charges.

It was the second shooting involving a Deschutes County sheriff’s office deputy in the past month.

On Nov. 29, Deputy Clint Baltzor shot and injured Adam L. Gilliam, 28, of John Day, after Gilliam allegedly stole a vehicle from the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter and led police on a short chase.

{p dir=”ltr”}

{p dir=”ltr”}