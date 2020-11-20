Bend Police are still investigating the motive behind a shooting Thursday near Drake Park, but say the victim had driven to a home in the 600 block of Riverfront Street and spoke with a resident, who then shot him.
The victim was identified as Jordan Thorn, 27, of Bend, according to a release Friday from Bend Police.
Marshall Rogers, 28, of Bend, is alleged to have shot Thorn about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the release said.
"Investigators determined that Jordan Thorn had gone to Marshall Roger’s residence for an undetermined reason," Bend Police said. "The relationship between Thorn and Rogers is unknown. After brief contact between the two men, Thorn was shot by Rogers at the front door of the residence."
Thorn left the home in his car, but stopped within a block on Riverside Boulevard, where passersby gave him aid. He was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and arm, police said.
Thorn remains hospitalized. Rogers remained at the home and cooperated with investigators, police said.
