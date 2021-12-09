Education: K-12 student growth unequal

Ryan Brennecke / The BulletinThe front entrance of Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

 RYAN BRENNECKE

Ridgeview High School was briefly under a lockdown Thursday afternoon as Redmond Police were sent to the campus, according to the Redmond School District. 

Redmond Police determined it was safe to end the lockdown and release students, according to district public information officer Sheila Miller.

At the school's standard release time of 2:20 p.m., a district employee and a police officer went classroom-by-classroom and released students, per district lockdown protocol.

Buses ran on their normal schedule, Miller said.

"Anytime a lockdown occurs, it's scary for a lot of people," she said. "We're just trying to keep all of our kids safe."

With around 900 students, Ridgeview is one of Redmond’s two public high schools.

.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

JenDoe97703
JenDoe97703

My son is a Ridgeview student and went through this today.

According to the texts he was sending me, police and SWAT were on campus and "someone brought a gun to school." This began at about 12:30 and the lockdown was lifted at 2:35pm.

This is the second time our family has experienced a gun-related school lockdown. It is unimaginably terrifying to spend nearly two hours hunkered down with peers and teachers in a darkened classroom, not knowing what will happen.

I can assure you that every minute feels like an eternity for parents who know their child is in this uniquely dangerous situation but are helpless to do anything about it.

For all of these reasons and more, I was surprised that your coverage on this was so....flippant. Apathetic. Tone-deaf. Have we really reached the point that hundreds of young people and their families being terrorized by the threat of gun violence is just routine? Just a blip on the radar of an otherwise normal day? I'm not sure if you were rushing to get a story out, but I CAN assure you that there was nothing "brief" about any of this for the hundreds of families who went through it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.