Melissa Barnes Dholakia, then 16, clashed with school administration at her Oakland, California, high school over feelings that resource officers racially profiled a group of Black students.
Now, as a Bend-La Pine School Board member, she is discussing the role of school resource officers alongside Bend city officials, local law enforcement groups and a Bend nonprofit comprised mainly of Black fathers.
Barnes Dholakia wants to ensure that the police in schools don’t create an unsafe or intimidating environment for students of color.
“We need to make sure it’s not just our predominant Caucasian population that feels safe in schools, but our Black youth, youth of color, youth experiencing homelessness, that are LGBTQ, experiencing poverty,” said Barnes Dholakia.
The student resource officer program in Bend-La Pine brings up complex reactions from the community.
Very few have fought to remove the officers from schools, yet some say the program could better serve students of color, particularly Black students.
Cops in schools have become a hot-button issue during this time of national protests against police brutality. Large metro school districts across the country have pledged to remove them, including Oregon’s largest district, Portland Public Schools, according to school district spokesperson Karen Werstein.
Unlike Portland, the Bend-La Pine School Board has no plans to remove police officers from its schools. However, the board is taking a look into how the program could better serve its students, Barnes Dholakia said.
In the 2019-20 school year, Bend-La Pine spent a combined $222,349 on contracts with the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to place officers in schools. Bend officers work at schools within the city limits. Two deputies oversee the schools in La Pine, Three Rivers School in Sunriver and Buckingham Elementary, the latter located just east of Bend.
From September 2018 through March 2020, Sheriff’s deputies stationed in La Pine and Sunriver schools arrested 104 people ages 12 to 18, according to data obtained by The Bulletin. One, or less than 1% of the total group, was Black, and six, or about 5.8%, were Hispanic.
The student populations of La Pine High School, La Pine Middle School and Three Rivers School had an average total population of eight Black students during that time span. The three schools had an average student population of 69 total Latino students in those two school years, or 5.5% of the student population.
Bend Police representatives said the department was unable to divide arrests by student and nonstudent, as those officers work traditional beats when school isn’t in session and make some adult arrests.
The department was able to divide those arrests from September 2018 through March 2020 by juvenile and adult, although the latter category includes 18-year-olds, some of whom are still in high school.
In that time frame, Bend Police resource officers arrested 153 juveniles — about 3% of whom were Black and about 9% were Hispanic. In those two school years, Black students were about 0.7% of Bend-La Pine’s total student population. Latino students were 12.1% of the school district’s student population.
Feelings toward student resource officers in the local Black community are complicated.
Maxwell Friedman, an incoming junior at Bend High School who identifies as Black and Jewish, said he was unsure of how he felt about cops in schools. The 16-year-old has never had a negative interaction with the police officer at his school, Amy Ward.
Friedman added he feels like he has to act differently around the officer, and that law enforcement in general needs to become more comfortable with Black culture.
“I don’t want to feel like I can’t act like myself around the SRO, because I don’t want to feed into any stereotypes that my SRO might have,” he said.
Friedman also believes that officers in schools should focus more on helping students’ mental health and stopping racism within the hallways, he said.
“If you’re going put that much energy into stopping kids from having drugs, which is good … you should put the effort into stopping racism as well, because that’s way more prevalent,” he said.
Riccardo Waites, founder of activist group Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly and a father of two daughters at Juniper Elementary School, said he felt it wasn’t necessary to have police in local schools. If there’s an extreme situation, school staff can just call in for help, he said.
“There’s not enough real crime going on in school where you need them 24/7,” he said.
Marcus LeGrand, a Black Bend resident who will soon have children entering middle school in Bend-La Pine, said school resource officers are necessary.
But he wants the program to be more focused on building connections and relationships with students, rather than policing them.
Having officers converse with students who might have difficulties at home can be a learning moment for both the cop and the student, LeGrand said.
“They can say, ’Oh, you have problems at home, I see you were troubled ... I was troubled as a teen. Maybe we can find a common bond,’” LeGrand said. “You’re teaching (officers) so much more than de-escalation, you’re teaching them how to navigate through these situations.”
Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh is a staunch supporter of the program. These officers aren’t focused on simply jailing misbehaving students, but instead trying to be mentors to them, he said.
”Our goal as SROs is not to see how many arrests they can make, it’s to help kids through the difficult times they have,” Burleigh said.
Burleigh admitted that not every student will like having police in schools, but added that not every student likes their teachers or administrators, either.
Student resource officers go through anti-bias and de-escalation training — as do most Bend Police officers — but the department can always do more, he said.
“Could we get better? Absolutely,” Burleigh said. “We’ve been constantly looking at, how do we improve our bias training?”
