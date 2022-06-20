red and blue flashing lights of the police car at the checkpoint
A 39-year-old motorcycle rider from Bend died early Saturday after crashing at the corner of NW Riverside Boulevard and NW Tumalo Avenue, Bend Police said.

The rider, identified by police as Roy Lee Leonard, crashed about 2:28 a.m., police said.

Arriving officers found community members performing CPR on Leonard. Officers continued performing CPR until paramedics arrived, but Leonard died at the scene.

A witness told police that the motorcycle traveling east on Galveston Avenue at a high rate of speed and was unable to safely navigate the corner onto Riverside Boulevard before crashing, police said.

— Bulletin staff report

