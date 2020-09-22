Two Bend residents allegedly fled from their car after a high-speed chase from law enforcement and hid in trees until they were tracked down by police dogs, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy attempted to stop the black 2012 BMW 535 at about 12:23 a.m. Monday for a traffic violation on Northwest Way near Upas Avenue in Redmond. The driver, Nicholas B. Bourland, 38, who rode with a passenger, Natalie J. Donohoe, 33, immediately accelerated away from the deputy, reaching speeds of about 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy lost sight of the BMW on state Highway 126 near Cline Falls Road.
Within minutes, deputies found the BMW unoccupied on NW 95th Street. Deputy Michael Mangin and his police dog, Ares, began to track the suspects. Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez also responded with his police dog, Lil Kim, and Redmond Police used a thermal drone.
The police dogs tracked the suspects for several miles until Donohoe was found nearly 30 feet up in a tree and Bourland was found in another tree 200 yards away, according to the sheriff’s office. Donohoe allegedly had several grams of methamphetamine.
Both were arrested and booked in Deschutes County jail.
Donohoe was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Bourland was charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal trespass.
