Early Saturday morning, the Bend Police Department responded to multiple calls about a man firing a gun near Parrell Road and Badger Road in southeast Bend.
People in the area said a man was walking around in the area firing a gun indiscriminately into the air, the Bend Police Department said in a release Saturday.
Bend Police located the man who then ran from officers, the release said. Police used a drone to track the man to Silver Sage Street between Parrell Road and Benham Road, then set up a perimeter. Residents within a 1-mile radius of the perimeter were warned and told to shelter in place.
Following a search of the area, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team found a gun, but has yet to find the man who fired the rounds into the air. The response team is no longer in the area, but police are continuing the search for the man.
Police are asking people who live near the area to search for shell casings, gunshot damage or other evidence, the release said, and to call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 if any evidence is found.
Police are also requesting residents with surveillance cameras to check their footage between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday for any evidence of the man with the gun.
Residents in the Silver Sage Street area are no longer required to shelter in place, the release added.
