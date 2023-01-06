Melissa Trench

Police are still searching for a Bend woman who was last seen on Dec. 26 and is considered to be in danger.

Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, was reported missing by her family at 8:49 a.m. on Dec. 27. Her family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX parked at Shevlin Park, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.

