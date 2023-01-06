Police are still searching for a Bend woman who was last seen on Dec. 26 and is considered to be in danger.
Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, was reported missing by her family at 8:49 a.m. on Dec. 27. Her family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX parked at Shevlin Park, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.
So far, Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly searched approximately six square miles of the park and public and private forestland. Police have reportedly used horse teams, search dogs and a drone. In addition to interviewing members of the public, police have examined surveillance video, searched the area and analyzed cell phone data to find Trench.
All efforts so far have failed.
Family members reportedly told police that Trench had been acting strangely leading up to her disappearance. After going back to her home on NE Olney Avenue, she didn’t tell her family that she’d arrived, as they had asked her to do, according to a press release. Family members went to her home but couldn’t find her and couldn’t reach her by phone.
Police said Friday afternoon that they have “found nothing to indicate foul play or criminal wrongdoing.” Police have previously reported that they have “received additional information” that Trench may be have been contemplating suicide.
Police were continuing to search Friday afternoon and have expanded their search to requesting camera footage around Bend city limits.
Police said Friday that they are not asking for volunteers at this time.
Police agencies are asking people around Shevlin Park or surrounding public lands to report any information to the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911. Police have also asked residents west of the Deschutes river to assist in their search by checking their properties and buildings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.