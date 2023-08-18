A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a downtown Bend bar last week is now wanted for murder, and law enforcement officials believe his brother helped him leave the area after the slaying.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office put out nationwide felony arrest warrants for Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend, and his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, of Bend, Sgt. Jason Wall told The Bulletin on Friday.
Caleb Cegers faces charges of second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond. His brother, Dahnte Cegers, faces the charge of hindering prosecution, Wall said.
Wall wouldn't say precisely how police believe Dahnte Cegers helped his brother leave the area after the shooting. More than a week since the shooting, law enforcement officials continue to search for both of them.
"At this time investigators are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads. If the public has any information, they are encouraged to contact Deschutes County 911 non-emergency at 541-693-6911," Wall said in a news release Friday.
"If these individuals are witnessed by the public, do not approach as they are believed to be armed and dangerous," Wall said.
The fatal shooting occurred after a fight broke out in Duda’s Billiards Bar around midnight Aug. 10, authorities have said. Wyss was shot with a handgun on the sidewalk outside the bar on Wall Street.
Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels has said Wyss did not instigate or participate in the bar fight.
Investigators believe the fight occurred after Cegers and Sadie Madalyn Cole, were asked to leave the bar because they were being disruptive, Gunnels has said.
Cole, 21, of Bend, who authorities believe was dating Cegers, was also arrested by Bend Police in connection with the shooting. She faces charges for allegedly assaulting a bartender during the fight and helping Cegers leave the scene in a car, police said.
Cole had not been charged as of press time Monday, court records show.
