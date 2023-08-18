A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a downtown Bend bar last week is now wanted for murder, and law enforcement officials believe his brother helped him leave the area after the slaying.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office put out nationwide felony arrest warrants for Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend, and his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, of Bend, Sgt. Jason Wall told The Bulletin on Friday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.