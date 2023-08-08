A handcuffed theft suspect escaped from an ambulance Monday and led a Bend Police officer on a short chase before he was caught while trying to jump a fence, authorities said.
Thomas Dillard III, 19, of Bend, was being taken to St. Charles Bend after telling Deschutes County jail staff he swallowed 10 fentanyl pills, Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said. Police believe he was lying so that he would be taken to the hospital instead of being jailed.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office has accused Dillard of six felony counts and two misdemeanors, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records filed Tuesday. The charges he faces include theft, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a prohibited firearm and escape.
Bend Police responded just after 9 a.m. Monday to the reported break-in at Hammer Down Firearms on Northeast Third Street in Bend, Miller said in a news release.
Police arrived and found the gun shop's front window broken and a gun on the floor. Employees told police that a Noveske short-barrel rifle, a firearm silencer and a green dot sight were missing, Miller said.
Police say that the store’s surveillance videos show a person breaking the window with bolt cutters. The footage showed the person reaching through the bars and taking the gun at around 2:35 a.m., Miller said.
Police later identified the person at the store as Dillard, Miller said.
Police found Dillard at a homeless encampment near Southeast Second and Aune streets at around 4 p.m. Monday, Miller said. On the ground next to him was a backpack and bolt cutters.
Police found the gun and fentanyl in the backpack, Miller said.
Police took Dillard to the Deschutes County jail, where he told jail staff he swallowed 10 fentanyl pills, Miller said. Police called for medics. Police believe Dillard's statement was false and “an effort to be transported to the hospital instead of (being) booked into jail,” Miller said in a text message to The Bulletin.
Paramedics arrived and began taking Dillard, who was handcuffed, to St. Charles Bend, Miller said. A police officer followed in a patrol car. Dillard was restrained to a gurney with a paramedic beside him in the back of the ambulance, Miller added.
At some point, Dillard managed to get out of his restraints, Miller said. After hearing a noise in the back, the driver pulled over the ambulance near Northeast 27th Street and Rosemary Drive. Dillard escaped, police say.
Still handcuffed, Dillard ran east across 27th Street, Miller said. The officer tailing the ambulance jumped out of his car, chased Dillard and arrested him while he tried to jump a fence on Northeast Atherton Court.
Dillard’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Dillard's father is Thomas Cole Dillard, 49, one of two people arrested in February on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in a homeless encampment on Hunnell Road on the north side of Bend, according to Detective Sgt. James McLaughlin of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit.
Authorities also seized two guns — including an AR-15-style rifle — during the bust, according to a press release. He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from the case, and his trial is scheduled for August 30 in the Deschutes County Circuit Court, according to court records.
The younger Dillard pleaded guilty in May to separate cases involving second-degree theft, third-degree robbery, theft and escape, according to court records. He received a 30-day jail sentence with credit for time served.
He has also been accused of fourth-degree assault in a case that’s ongoing, according to court records.
