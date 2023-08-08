Thinkstock siren

A handcuffed theft suspect escaped from an ambulance Monday and led a Bend Police officer on a short chase before he was caught while trying to jump a fence, authorities said.

Thomas Dillard III, 19, of Bend, was being taken to St. Charles Bend after telling Deschutes County jail staff he swallowed 10 fentanyl pills, Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said. Police believe he was lying so that he would be taken to the hospital instead of being jailed.

