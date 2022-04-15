From 2020 to 2021, mental health crisis calls to the Redmond Police Department increased by 21.1%, a number that has trended upward for the past five years, leading to a tighter focus on mental health among law enforcement and behavioral health professionals in the region.
Police Chief Devin Lewis said there were 904 mental health calls in 2021 — up from 719 in 2020 — but the number could actually be higher, because other calls often turn out to be mental health crisis calls once officers arrive. In data Lewis shared Tuesday with the Redmond City Council, domestic related calls, trespass, unwanted subjects, prowlers, and welfare checks — which all overlap at times with mental health calls — also saw increases. Welfare checks in particular increased by 11.5 % between 2020 and 2021, the data showed.
Mental health professionals said it is hard to blame the increase in mental health calls on one problem. But factors that come into play include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and substance abuse.
For law enforcement officers, who are often the first on the scene, it is impossible to avoid encounters with individuals dealing with a mental health crisis and, as the number of crisis calls rise, it is unavoidable.
“It’s been trending up every year for the last few years, going back as far as we’ve kept track of it,” Lewis said.
Since 2017, Redmond Police data showed mental health crisis calls have gone up by around 60%. Welfare checks in Redmond have increased by 50% since 2017.
Officers need to be understanding of a person in crisis and adequately trained and prepared for such encounters, but it is not something law enforcement is traditionally trained to handle, Lewis said.
“We are not mental health professionals,” Lewis said. “And honestly, we don’t want to be.”
Lewis said his goal is to get all of his officers Crisis Intervention Team training certifications. Over 70% of the force has undergone the 40-hour training program designed to bring law enforcement and mental health providers, hospital emergency departments, and individuals and their families together to improve responses to people in crisis, he said.
Redmond Police often take an individual in crisis to Bend for evaluation at the Deschutes County Stabilization Center. The center opened in 2020, and is used by law enforcement to transition an individual from police custody, to the care of mental health professionals.
“As long as they are willing to come to us, and they are not actively assaulting anybody or aggressive, bring them to us,” said Holly Harris, program manager at the stabilization center. “We will figure it out. And if that person ends up needing to go somewhere else or needs a different resource, we will figure that out for them so law enforcement doesn’t end up having to be a social worker.”
The center averages 10 visits per day from around the region, Harris said. Around 30% of people are diverted from emergency rooms, and 4% of people said they would have killed themselves if the service wasn’t available to them, she said.
“Even if that was 1% or 1 person, I think it shows the critical nature of the service we provide and that we truly are saving lives,” Harris said.
About 21% of people the center serves are brought to the stabilization center by law enforcement, Harris said.
Redmond plans to have a triage center that would allow law enforcement officers to drop off people suffering from a mental health crisis. The new site is in the works and will be located inside the building that will house the North County Hub, a center that will offer a number of services including mental health and substance use treatment.
Harris believes one stabilization center is sufficient for the region.
“To create a 24/7 stabilization center 15 miles away from the one we have, is not a good use of resources,” Harris said. “Most regions don’t even have one of these, so to have two within one county is just unheard of and doesn’t make a lot of sense.”Mental health is complex issue, Harris said.
Harris sees a lot of individuals suffering from serious and persistent mental health illness like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who often times suffer from a sense of helplessness and the effects of substance abuse.
“We also see a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety, a lot of suicidal ideation, and that is both before the pandemic and after,” Harris said. “And part of it too, is navigating the mental health system is not always easy.”
While it’s not clear why mental health crisis calls are increasing, Harris said the pandemic definitely highlighted the situation, and it also has brought it more into focus.
“So many more people are struggling with mental health issues, likely in relation to what’s been going on these last two years,” Harris added. “It’s been a very stressful couple of years for everyone. But if you have an underlying mental health condition, you can imagine how much more stressful everything would be.”
Redmond Mayor George Endicott agrees that a lot of the increase in mental health crises in his town is because of the social isolation brought by the pandemic.
“The whole pandemic, people being cooped up and not being able to get out. We are social creatures. Humans. We like people. We like being around people, and when we are all isolated, people get distressed,” Endicott said. “I think that is a lot of what has caused the increase.”
Endicott said he also believes the fact that mental health is coming more into focus is another factor to take into account as the more attention and focus it gets the more it presents itself.
Endicott said he hopes as the pandemic continues to wind down, people’s sense of isolation will decrease, and their mental health with improve. Endicott added the county fairgrounds got its highest number of visitors ever at the recent High Desert Stampede.
“It tells you people want to get out,” Endicott added. “They want to get out and do things.”
