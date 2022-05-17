Police arrested a man Tuesday who is suspected of threatening an unnamed school in Sisters, which prompted the school district to go into lockdown earlier this month.

Charles Matthew Schmiel, 41, faces charges of first-degree disorderly conduct, according to a press release.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned Monday that Schmiel was in Beaverton and informed police there, the press release said.

The Beaverton Police Department arrested Schmiel at a local car dealership before handing him over to Deschutes County detectives, who booked Schmiel in the Deschutes County jail on the disorderly conduct charge.

Police reported that the FBI also assisted the investigation.

