Police arrested a 24-year-old Warm Springs resident Wednesday night in connection to two armed robberies at Lucy's Taco Shop on NE Third Street near Greenwood Avenue in Bend, according to a release from the Bend Police Department.
Sharena Miller-Warner was jailed on suspicion of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing after arrested without incident, the release said.
The shop was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown woman Sunday night, when the suspect allegedly stole an unknown amount of cash from the store and ran away before police could locate her.
A woman matching the description of the previous robbery suspect entered the store in the same clothing Wednesday night and allegedly tried to steal cash and a credit card reader, the release said. She was followed by an officer after the officer saw employees chasing the woman.
Miller-Warner was located by police in a nearby storage area with cash, electronics and a handgun. She was booked into the Deschutes County jail.
