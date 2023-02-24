Police have arrested the second suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Madras on Halloween.
Chance Stwyer, 22, of Warm Springs, was arrested by Warm Springs police and the FBI at a home in the West Hills area of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Warm Springs Police Department.
Police searched the home and arrested Stwyer without incident. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he remains, facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to the jail’s online roster.
Stwyer is the second person arrested as authorities investigate the shooting death of 24-year-old Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera. Torres-Aguilera was shot multiple times in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras on Oct. 31 and later died after being taken by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend.
Also arrested and facing charges in connection with the shooting is Andre Spino, 18.
Law enforcement have released little information about the shooting so far. Reached by phone Thursday, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche declined to comment on Stwyer's arrest.
The shooting occurred as dozens of trick-or-treaters were nearby.
Police named Stwyer and Spino as suspects in December.
Stwyer’s case was not yet listed in court records Friday.
Spino’s next court hearing is scheduled March 8.
