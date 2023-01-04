Police arrested a La Pine man on Wednesday who is accused of breaking into a house in southeast Bend, threatening the residents there and touching one woman inappropriately and without her consent.
Dakota Willis, 26, of La Pine, faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree sexual abuse, harassment, menacing, second-degree criminal trespassing and a felony warrant.
Police responded to Ritz Place in Bend early Tuesday morning after callers reported that people were running down the street screaming, according to a press release from a Bend Police Department spokeswoman.
Residents of a home there reported that Willis — whom they described as a white, 6-foot-tall, 200-pound man wearing a blue hoodie and backpack — broke into their home through the backyard. One of them said he entered her room, threatened her and her roommates and touched her without consent.
The residents reportedly chased Willis from the home. Police say they got into a fight before he fled. Police believe he got away in a vehicle.
The following evening, a person on SE Virginia Road reported to police that an unknown man was looking through his windows. The caller was not home and was watching the man through surveillance camera footage.
Police identified Willis, located him and arrested him. Police say he was also responsible for the break in at Ritz Place.
Police are asking the public in these areas to check their surveillance cameras in case Willis could be accused of additional crimes. Police are asking people with additional information to call the nonemergency dispatch line: 541-693-6911.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.