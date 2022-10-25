A Bend woman was arrested Monday after police say she stole from 15 different establishments in Bend and Redmond over a monthlong burglary spree.
Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces a slew of burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges for allegedly stealing from a wide array of businesses. She is accused of stealing from a tree service business, a thrift and Halloween store, a salon, a car wash and more businesses in the two towns.
Bend Police Department responded to Nels Anderson Road in Bend at around 9:40 p.m. Monday after a business owner there reported that he was watching a burglary occur. Police arrested Zachary after a short chase that they say ended without incident.
The arrest came after Bend and Redmond police investigated multiple burglaries occurring in the two towns that appeared to involve the same methods. Police say the suspect in those burglaries was a white woman who wore face coverings.
Police booked Zachary in the Deschutes County jail, where she was still being held Tuesday afternoon. Police say she could face additional charges as the investigation unfolds.
Business owners told the Redmond Spokesman that the burglaries that hit them from Oct. 15-20 cost them thousands of dollars. Some reported that the burglar damaged windows and broke through drywall to get inside. Among them was the BrightSide Thrift Store, which raises funds for a nonprofit animal shelter that helps pets find new homes. The manager there said he lost a vintage sapphire necklace worth at least $4,000.
Redmond Spokesman reporter Nick Rosenberger contributed to this report.
