Two teenagers face theft and burglary charges for allegedly stealing snakes, frogs, a turtle, a cage and other items from The Reptile Zone store in November, Bend Police said after they arrested them.

The animals — three snakes, two frogs and a turtle — have been returned to the store’s owner, Jeff Jensen, according to a press release from a department spokeswoman.

