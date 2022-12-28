Two teenagers face theft and burglary charges for allegedly stealing snakes, frogs, a turtle, a cage and other items from The Reptile Zone store in November, Bend Police said after they arrested them.
The animals — three snakes, two frogs and a turtle — have been returned to the store’s owner, Jeff Jensen, according to a press release from a department spokeswoman.
Police arrested Audrey Madison Groom, 18, of Bend, and her 17-year-old boyfriend in connection with the incident. The 17-year-old is unnamed because he is a minor.
Police estimate the cost of damages to the business on NE Greenwood Avenue and stolen property is $3,054, according to the press release.
Police allege Groom and the 17-year-old, wearing ski masks, entered the store just past midnight on Nov. 28. They removed an air conditioner and climbed through a window to get inside, police say, pointing to security footage of the incident.
Police say that community assistance and an investigation led them to identify the 17-year-old suspect. Police also said officers went to his home and said he admitted he and his girlfriend stole the animals and burglarized the store.
Police say they found the stolen merchandise and reptiles in the couple’s home on NW Lexington Avenue. Police reportedly returned these belongings to Jensen.
Police arrested Groom and booked her in the Deschutes County jail. Police arrested the 17-year-old and booked him in the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.