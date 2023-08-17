Law enforcement officials in Deschutes County are actively investigating three Bend-area homicide cases in which the perpetrators have yet to be found.
In his nearly three decades working as a prosecutor in Deschutes County, District Attorney Steve Gunnels said this has never happened before.
“It’s frustrating and concerning obviously to have murder suspects out in the community,” Gunnels said Wednesday.
Authorities have provided limited details in each case. They have publicly identified a suspect in just one. They have not yet arrested any homicide suspects.
And they wouldn’t disclose Wednesday what police are doing to track down suspects. Providing such information, they said, could jeopardize an active investigation.
“Investigators are working tirelessly to run down any and all leads,” said Sgt. Jason Wall of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading two of the homicide investigations.
Generally, homicide cases require large amounts of time and resources, officials said. Detectives must collect evidence, interview witnesses, write up reports, search property and travel to conduct follow-up investigations, said Gunnels and Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
“It’s a huge draw on the resources of all of our agencies when these happen,” said Gunnels, who added that detectives are currently working “unbelievably long hours,” resting only when they’re so exhausted they can’t work anymore.
On Oct. 9, 2022, Leonard Peverieri, a 70-year-old real estate investor, was shot and killed in the driveway of his home on Los Serranos Drive in Bend. Gunnels told The Bulletin in April that detectives had identified persons of interest and potential motives for the murder, but wouldn’t elaborate.
On July 18, Evelyn Weaver, 28, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of NW Hill Street in Bend. Two days later, a community member located her 2004 Silver Honda CR-V in Klamath Falls.
Miller said Wednesday that authorities know how Weaver died but couldn’t publicly disclose this information. Bend Police won’t say whether they have identified a suspect, Miller added.
And on Aug. 10, Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond, was shot and killed in downtown Bend after a fight broke out in Duda’s Billiards Bar, authorities say. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office identified the “primary suspect” as Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend, who hadn’t been found as of Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office put out a nationwide alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout for Cegers. Wall said Wednesday that there are no updates.
Sadie Madalyn Cole, 21, of Bend, who authorities believe was dating Cegers, was also arrested by Bend Police in connection with the shooting. She faces charges for allegedly assaulting a bartender during the fight and helping Cegers leave the scene in a car, police said.
Cole had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon, court records show.
The sheriff’s office and Bend Police each have 11-person teams of detectives. Practically all of them are working in some capacity on these homicide investigations, officials said. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigations into the deaths of Wyss and Peverieri, and Bend Police are investigating Weaver’s death.
Authorities also work with the Oregon State Police crime lab and prosecutors in the district attorney’s office in homicide investigations, Gunnels said.
Law enforcement officials encourage members of the public with information about the homicide cases to contact them.
In 2022, six people died in Bend-area homicides. In every case except one — Peverieri — a suspect either died or was arrested within days.
