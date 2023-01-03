Pole Pedal Paddle

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are accepting submissions for the official artwork of the 45th annual Pole Pedal Paddle, a multisport event held annually in and around Bend.

The winning design, chosen by a panel including public voters, MBSEF staff and SELCO representatives, will be featured on promotional materials and prizes for the event, scheduled for May 13. The winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug and Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the design.

