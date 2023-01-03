The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are accepting submissions for the official artwork of the 45th annual Pole Pedal Paddle, a multisport event held annually in and around Bend.
The winning design, chosen by a panel including public voters, MBSEF staff and SELCO representatives, will be featured on promotional materials and prizes for the event, scheduled for May 13. The winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug and Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the design.
Artists of all ages can submit designs by email or hard copy by the deadline of 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Public voting will take place Feb. 1-10 at selco.org/ppp, with the winning design announced on Feb. 14. Race participant registration begins Feb. 15.
Designs must be the original work of the artist, may not exceed 12 inches by 12 inches and must include the text "Bend, Oregon," "2023" and "MBSEF." Designs may also incorporate elements related to the sports included in the event (skiing, cycling, running and paddling), though the winning logo does not have to include the event name, sponsor name or event logo.
High-resolution digital files can be submitted via email to events@mbsef.org or via hard copy at Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend.
