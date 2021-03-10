The Pole Pedal Paddle has been canceled for the second straight year, the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The popular multisport race had been held in Bend each May for 43 years, but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's race, tentatively scheduled for May 15, has now been canceled as well.
"Out of abundance of caution, we believe it is appropriate to postpone the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle until May 21, 2002," race director Molly Cogswell-Kelley noted in a news release. "Over half of the participants travel from outside of Oregon to compete in the event. Even with limiting participation, we believe the race would be extremely hard to produce given the current state guidelines."
The PPP includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend. The race typically draws 2,000 to 3,000 participants.
"One of the most unique features of the Pole Pedal Paddle is the transition exchange areas where fans, teammates and support crew gather," Cogswell-Kelley said. "Not being able to gather in these areas would seriously diminish the overall experience of the race."
MBSEF is a nonprofit race training organization that relies on the PPP as its main fundraiser. The PPP allows MBSEF to subsidize race and program training fees for over 650 youth athletes each year.
MBSEF will roll over all paid 2020 registrations to the 2022 race, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.mbsef.org.
