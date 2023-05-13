The French invaded Bend on Saturday as Les Baguettes, a team of five weekend athletes dressed in black and white striped shirts, black berets and French style scarves, crossed the finish line fashionably late during the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. Relay participants don’t use a baton, but Les Baguettes brought ... baguettes.

The mood was festive and the weather was exquisite for Bend’s premier people’s event. Hundreds of spectators lined the banks and bridges of the Deschutes River to watch the final legs of the event in the Old Mill District.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.