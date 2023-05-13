The French invaded Bend on Saturday as Les Baguettes, a team of five weekend athletes dressed in black and white striped shirts, black berets and French style scarves, crossed the finish line fashionably late during the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. Relay participants don’t use a baton, but Les Baguettes brought ... baguettes.
The mood was festive and the weather was exquisite for Bend’s premier people’s event. Hundreds of spectators lined the banks and bridges of the Deschutes River to watch the final legs of the event in the Old Mill District.
The PPP included nearly 2,000 racers competing as individuals or teams on a 34-mile course from Mount Bachelor to Bend that includes alpine skiing, a 6.2-kilometer nordic ski, a 22-mile road bike ride, a 5-mile run, a 1½-mile paddle and a 1-mile sprint.
“Viva France!” yelled Noah Heilbrun, 42, an anesthesiologist in Bend, and a member of the Les Baguettes after finishing.
“This is from a little French patisserie (pastry shop), Trader Joe’s,” Heilbrun said, pointing to a half of a baguette tucked into the front of his pack.
Heilbrun said the team of five medical professionals decided to go with a French theme after Heilbrun misspelled one of the group member’s names in a way that gave off a vaguely French vibe.
“La neige est magnifique!” (the snow is magnificent!) Patrick Miller, 48, another member of Les Baguettes, screamed in perfect American accented French.
The group passed the finish line around 1 p.m., and Miller said his favorite part of the race was the downhill skiing.
Adriana Boylan, 34, a middle school math and science teacher at Cascades Academy in Tumalo,
participated for her second year in the PPP race, and crossed the finish line in a brightly colored dress that gave Les Baguettes a run for their money.
“Life is just better with flair,” Boylan said. “I’m a teacher, and I’m always rocking some sort of flair and always encouraging flair.”
Boylan said the skate skiing, or cross country skiing, was her favorite part of the race.
“The conditions were so slushy and very challenging, but honestly it is just so fun, a big community event,” Boylan said of PPP.
Ben Troop, 35, who currently lives on the road, came back to Bend to participate in Pole Peddle Paddle with his buddies for another year in a row. He said he tries to come back to Bend every year to participate, but this year he didn’t train at all.
He and his teammate both wore matching sparkly pink suits, the same suit Troop wore last year, making one wonder if Troop is now the sparkly pink suit guy at PPP. When asked if the pink suit will be a yearly tradition, he said, “probably.”
“Expect to see me next year,” Troop said.
Eddie Schultz, 22, who came up from Santa Barbara, California to participate in the race and visit his aunt and uncle, was posted up in the shade as he tried to catch his breath.
“It’s been a bucket list item of mine for a while now,” Schultz said. “My aunt has done it a couple of times and told me about it, so I’ve been interested in coming up ever since I was a kid. I finally got a chance.”
Schultz said his aunt participated too and was most likely still racing. He said he was wiped out after the race, but was still planning to get some beer at some point later as any trip to Bend would require.
Wyatt Roscoe, 34 and Gianna Roscoe, 35, of Bend were at the finish line after the race. Wyatt Roscoe was keeled over huffing with a banana in his hand wearing a pink flamingo print romper suite following the race.
“I think the PPP is a combination of amazing athletes and fun,” Wyatt Roscoe said after he caught his breath. “You can’t take it too seriously.”
Roscoe said the inspiration came from when he was in Atlanta he and his friends would do a weekly bike ride wearing the flamingo print rompers. He said the transitions in the PPP were the hardest part for him.
“Transitions are the most painful. The bike to run, your legs feel like molasses, and then the kayak to run, I had full cramps. I had to stop and stretch,” Roscoe said. He said the bike was the best part of the race for him, and his plan after is to drink some beer, listen to some music, and eat bananas.
