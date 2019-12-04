Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and Selco Community Credit Union are accepting submissions for the 2020 Pole Pedal Paddle official artwork.

All ages are welcome to submit designs. The winner must be willing to work with the race director in rendering a final production form. The chosen artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other promotional and event materials for the annual multisport race that includes skiing, cycling, running and kayaking.

All submissions must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. They can be sent as a hard copy or a high resolution digital file, the preferred format. Deliver to Molly Cogswell-Kelley at MBSEF, 563 SW 13th St., Bend, Oregon, 97702 or by email to molly@mbsef.org.

The artwork submitted must be original work of the submitter, no larger than 12-by-12 inches and must contain "2020," "MBSEF" and "Bend, Oregon." The artwork may, but is not required to, feature the sports involved, contain the event title or the Selco or event logo.

The public can view and vote on the submissions at selco.org/ppp or at the west Bend branch of the credit union at 137 SW Century Dr. The voting period is Jan. 3-9 9. The winner will be announced Jan. 10.