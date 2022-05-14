Beer mug clutching Brewfesters occasionally dodged Pole Pedal Paddle participants as they raced across the flag footbridge to the finish line in the Old Mill District, a chorus of cheering festivity all around them Saturday.
Bend’s premier Pole Pedal Paddle event and Bend Brewfest both made their returns after being postponed two years in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two events happened to coincide in what can be described as very Bend, with kayaks sliding underneath the bridge, dogs barking and beer taps flowing.
From Riverbend Park to the Old Mill side of the footbridge, hundreds of people gathered for the two events. The morning started off slow as the elite athletes came across the finish line, but as the day wore on, things got progressively more crowded.
At the PPP finish line, Ben Troop from Seattle stood chatting with friends in a pink, sequenced, bodysuit. It was obvious, given his attire, that Troop was in it to win it. However, he did not know what place he came in and didn’t seem to care.
“I’ve done the relay four times with friends,” Troop said. “But this is the first time I’ve done it on my own.”
Troop said his favorite legs of the race are the downhill ski and nordic ski legs. He also said conditions were rough on the course, but the pink suit for sure helped him make it to the finish line.
“I think it helped me out,” Troop said. “I think on the bike it made me the most aero person on the course.”
He had never worn the pink suit in previous PPPs.
“Usually I do it in a suit and tie,” he said.
Over by the taps, Debbie and Bob Worch, who drove up with their friend Dar Farmer from rural northern California, looked like experienced Brewfesters.
“My husband and I started doing this 30 years ago,” said Farmer, who was adorned with pins from several breweries from festivals past.
Farmer and Debbie Worch both held canvas bags filled with handmade beer lanyards that go around the neck and are capable of fastening a mug for a hands free festival experience.
Worch and Farmer were on their second day at Brewfest they said, and managed to give away 100 beer lanyards to festival goers. On Saturday, they planned to give away 100 more.
“We like hoppy beers,” Farmer said. “We like IPAs, that’s the only kind we even try. We don’t try any of the others, and they have so many of them.”
Worch is not a beer drinker, but luckily for her she was able to sample the seltzers.
“If there’s a beer fest, we’ll be there,” Worch said laughing.
Also over at the PPP finish line, Sarah Hill, who grew up in Redmond but lives in Running Springs, Calif., was recovering after a long race.
Hill said this year was her fourth time competing and her first time competing solo. Her favorite leg of the race is cross country skiing, she said.
Hill and her husband came to Bend specifically for the race, she said.
“We would have done it the last two years,” Hill said of the Pole Pedal Paddle. “But it was postponed because of COVID, so this year was the year, so we both competed.”
Mike Condon, who grew up in Bend and has participated in Pole Pedal Paddle since he graduated from Mountain View High School in 2005, finished second. Hard rain at the start meant he had to dress for success, too.
“When we were getting ready it was really hard to decide which layers to wear, because the moment you got out of the car you were completely soaked through," he said. "It was a cold lift ride up to the top of the mountain.”
Kevin Brown from Bend finished fifth on his 16th Pole Pedal Paddle, and said at first he wasn’t sure what the weather was going to be like.
“I think it was an interesting start, it was raining pretty good, and I wasn't sure when the weather was going to break,” Brown said. “A lot of uncertainty of how to dress from the start.”
He said the downhill ski leg was a little rough with poor visibility. Ultimately, he said, it was about getting down in one piece.
Brown said his favorite part was the final run to the finish line.
“It felt nice to be out of the rain and in the nice weather and enjoying the run,” Brown added.
Charlie Enscoe from Berkley, Calif., and Paul Balmer from Portland came to Bend to compete in the Pole Pedal Paddle for the first time.
Enscoe and Balmer competed as a team, and finished third in their age group.
“We got crushed by two teams, and got beat by a couple of others,” Enscoe said as he nursed a post race Pub Beer.
Balmer said after he finished the downhill ski leg of the race, he had a beer at the Mt. Bachelor bar to calm his nerves before doing the nordic leg.
“I’m not a big skier,” Balmer added. “So, nerves were running high, and adrenaline was high. I finished, didn't fall down, didn’t do terribly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.