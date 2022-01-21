For the second time, Central Oregon’s official homeless resident survey, called the Point-in-Time count, will operate a little differently to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. But organizers say the new method last year allowed the count to connect with more homeless residents than previous methods used before the pandemic.
“I think what I can say is that we actually were able to connect with more individuals than historically because this method relies so heavily on already established programs and relationships,” said Colleen Thomas, Deschutes County’s homeless outreach services supervisor, who heads up the count. “Individuals seemed more open to providing responses last year because there were trusted partners asking the questions.”
Starting next week, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, which is made up of Central Oregon’s homeless service providers and advocates, will be surveying the number of homeless people in the region.
The Point-in-Time count is done nationally and offers estimates on the number of homeless people in the country, and paints a picture of who they are.
The data collected will provide information about whether the number of unsheltered people has increased or decreased in Central Oregon, according to the coalition.
For the past two years, Central Oregon has seen double-digit increases in the number of homeless people. Between 2019 and 2020, the population jumped 12%, and last year it jumped 13%. Most recent estimates count around 1,100 homeless people in Central Oregon.
As the population continues to grow, homelessness as a phenomenon has become a hot button topic for Deschutes County and Bend. The city recently purchased the Rainbow Motel on Franklin Avenue to be used as a transitional shelter and has another shelter, formerly the Bend Value Inn, in the works.
There is also an effort to open a joint office of homelessness, which would include Deschutes County and all four cities in the county, to address the issue.
Service providers will be surveying people experiencing homelessness throughout next week, asking people where they slept the night of Jan. 24. Before the pandemic, volunteers would go out to homeless camps and survey people.
But last year, the coalition began doing service-based counts, which relies on service providers to give estimates of the people they already work with and serve, to mitigate the spread of the virus, Thomas said.
“As we know the PIT count is only a snapshot of the overall population of those experiencing homelessness throughout our region as it is all voluntary,” Thomas said in an email. “Our hope is that the method of a service based count will decrease any barriers to participation and help with the accuracy and overall numbers of those participating.”
