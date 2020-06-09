The Bend Park and Recreation District and Redmond Parks Division moved to reopen playgrounds on Tuesday after receiving approval from state authorities.
Playgrounds are located in more than 40 Bend Park & Recreation District parks.
Residents are asked to follow temporary rules while using playgrounds, including washing their hands before and after visiting a playground, maintaining 6 feet of distance between people and bringing sanitizer for personal use on any surfaces touched.
Playground equipment in the Bend park district will be inspected, but will not be sanitized by the park district, according to a press release.
“We are so happy to be able to reopen playgrounds,” said Michelle Healy, deputy director for Bend Park & Recreation District, in a press release. “We ask families and children can take responsibility and do their best to help keep the playgrounds open and safe for everyone to enjoy.”
