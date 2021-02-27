REDMOND — Zoran Bargas paced back and forth in the 30-degree weather Saturday morning, trying to stay warm before trying out for Central Oregon’s new indoor professional football team, the Oregon High Desert Storm.
The 25-year-old from San Luis Obispo, California, had never seen snow before arriving in Redmond to follow his dream of becoming a professional football player. Bargas played high school and junior college football in California and tried out for a few Canadian Football League teams, but the league canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bargas, who works at Ross Dress for Less back home, was anxious to overcome the freezing temperatures Saturday and show off his skills as a running back on a grass field outside the entrance to the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
“I’ve been nervous this whole week,” Bargas said. “So I’m just ready to get it done.”
Bargas was joined by about 20 other men, some from Central Oregon, some from out of state. The men ran through several drills to show off their fitness during the team’s three-hour tryout.
Prior to the tryout, the team signed 11 players with professional football experience, including wide receiver L.J. Castile, who played briefly for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. The team plans to invite 40 players to a training camp in April and cut the roster down to 25 players for the first game of the inaugural season May 8.
The High Desert Storm will play a 12-game schedule through August against four other teams in the American West Football Conference. Six games will be played inside the First Interstate Bank Center at the fairgrounds. The first home game will be May 22.
Once the football season starts, it will be one of only a few options for local sports entertainment beyond high school athletics.
The region has Bend Elks baseball and the Central Oregon Outlaws, a semi-pro outdoor football team. But the other closest professional sports are on the west side of the Cascades in Eugene, Salem and Portland.
Norma Bautista, manager at The Hideaway Tavern sports bar in Bend, said she believes local sports fans will be excited to have another option in Central Oregon. And the new football team could bring more business to The Hideaway Tavern’s Redmond location, near the team’s home games, she said.
“I think it’s awesome,” Bautista said. “Anything that can bring people together and watch some football.”
Eric Wellman, manager of Sidelines Sportsbar & Grill in downtown Bend, said it makes sense the region would attract more professional sports since the population has grown steadily in the past few years.
“That’s the logical step,” Wellman said. “We are definitely happy about that.”
At the tryout Saturday, a group of players came from the Central Oregon Outlaws. The local players were interested in the chance to play more football in their own community.
JT Brewster, a 27-year-old furniture company employee from Redmond who plays for the Outlaws, said he always thought the expo center would be a perfect place for indoor football. Brewster played football at Redmond High School and is excited by the possibility of playing again in Redmond for the High Desert Storm.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for the community to have something like this,” Brewster said.
None of the players are going to get rich playing, though.
Those who make the team and are on the game-day roster will earn $175 for each win and $150 for each loss, according to the league.
The team plays eight-on-eight football on a 50-yard field, which is a smaller version of an NFL game, which features 11 players on each side and a 100-yard field.
The small-scale football allows fans to be closer to the action, said High Desert Storm head coach Keith Evans.
“It’s very fast and high paced,” Evans said. “It’s great family entertainment. It’s a big difference from being outdoors, where you are so far away from the field. This, you are up on it and you hear it.”
Evans, who has coached eight other indoor league football teams in Alaska, Florida and Washington, said there are several logistics to starting a team from scratch including finding housing for the players and coaches from out of town.
The team’s success will rely on the help from the Central Oregon community, he said.
“We need the community involved,” Evans said. “We need their support.”
