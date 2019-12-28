A statewide plastic bag ban will take effect Wednesday, though many Bend shoppers won’t notice significant changes.

The state law, signed by Gov. Kate Brown on June 20, dictates that all retail establishments will not be allowed to provide single-use plastic bags, but allows retailers to provide recycled paper bags, reusable heavy plastic bags or reusable fabric bags for a charge of at least 5 cents per bag.

“This new law will eliminate the use of the thin plastic bags often associated with litter and environmental impact of wildlife in Oregon,” said Joe Gilliam, president of the Northwest Grocery Association, in an email. “The goal to reduce and reuse is important and supported by the Oregon members of the Northwest Grocery Association, but the transition will not come without the need for incentives to gently remind and encourage consumers to bring their reusable bags and keep the cost of transition to a minimum for both the grocery store and its patrons.”

While there will be a noticeable change at stores across the county, some Bend shoppers may not see much of a difference. Many stores have made the switch away from plastic bags because of a local ordinance that went into effect July 1, and then was repealed three weeks later, on July 22, by the Bend City Council.

The local ordinance caused confusion this summer. Shoppers and retailers were not sure which law was in effect, and whether they were going to have to pay for bags in the interim between when the local law went into effect and when it was repealed.

Bend’s ordinance, though similar, focused more on grocery stores and set the minimum price for alternative bags at 10 cents.

Because of this, it’s unclear how many stores in Bend are left making the shift this new year, Gilliam said.

“The City Council created chaos for retailers by bailing out of their ordinance just as it started,” Gilliam said. “Every retailer went a different direction.”

In the new year, the association will be giving out about 3,000 free reusable bags in Bend to Fred Meyer, Newport Avenue Market, and the Bend Food 4 Less.

The grocers association reminds people that sanitary plastic bags for meat, fish and produce will still be available at no cost, and that the cost of a recycled paper bag or thick plastic bag could be more than 5 cents depending on the city and retailer.