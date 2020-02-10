The Bend Park and Recreation District is looking for public input as it plans for recreational access and riparian habitat restoration at parks along the Deschutes River.
An online survey, in both English and Spanish, is now open for residents to share more information about what types of access is desired, where recreational access and habitat restoration may occur.
In the summer, park district staff completed an inventory and assessment of riverbank conditions and studied recreational use at parks along the river. The assessment found that in addition to the park district's 25 official river access points, people have created 80 unofficial access points.
Over the years, this had led to riparian areas getting trampled and bank erosion, said Sarah Bodo, district planner and project manager.
“In order to reverse the trend of damaged vegetation and erosion, the district will take a look at improving and consolidating access for these areas,” Bodo said in a statement.
The district has 16 parks along the Deschutes River, which include numerous access points to facilitate play in the water. Approximately 250,000 people floated through the Bend Whitewater Park in the summer of 2019, according to Community Relations Manager Julie Brown. In a recent parks and recreation survey, residents indicated that access to the river is still a top need.
As part of this project, the district will evaluate the existing access points and identify opportunities to improve and consolidate access points. There is the potential for closure of some existing access points.
The plan will identify and prioritize future projects. The district anticipates these projects will be built over 10 years. Funding for the projects will likely be a combination of district general funds and grants.
For more information about the river access and habitat restoration plan or to sign up for email updates, visit the Deschutes River Access and Habitat Restoration Plan project webpage at j.mp/bbriversurvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.