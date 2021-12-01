Residents in southeast Bend are protesting preliminary plans to build a gas station at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous roads.
Roughly 1,200 people have signed an online petition calling for the city of Bend to reject plans for a gas station and other auto-dependent businesses on the 3-acre parcel of land.
The mixed-use development, which is proposed by GP Energy, would include a gas station, pub, food carts, live/work units and two commercial tenant spaces that have drive-thrus, according to pre-application documents filed with the city in July.
GP Energy has yet to submit official plans for the land, according to the city.
Sara Moss, a resident of southeast Bend, said area neighbors aren’t against development in general. In fact, most are excited at the prospect of having restaurants or coffee shops nearby.
But residents don’t want a gas station or drive-thru businesses because they fear it will increase car traffic and make the area unwalkable and unsafe, she said.
“There’s no place for us to really meet in southeast Bend for a coffee or a pizza,” said Moss, who organized the online petition. “People really want a commercial development and are glad it’s commercial, but we want to walk and bike there.”
Moss said she first got passionate about the issue after hearing a presentation from developers at a neighborhood meeting in October.
The goal of the petition is to convince the city to deny a conditional-use permit for the gas station or drive-thru businesses, Moss said.
Typically, these types of businesses are allowed outright in commercial zones, according to Russ Grayson, who oversees the city’s community development department.
But this development is proposed in land zoned convenience commercial, which means the developer would have to show how it would mitigate or justify putting in auto-dependent businesses like drive-thrus or a gas station, Grayson said.
Because the developer hasn’t submitted formal plans, the city has yet to see how the developer would justify a gas station or drive-thru, Grayson said.
“In a nutshell, the applicant needs to indicate how to mitigate that use, which is pretty open to interpretation,” Grayson said.
For Ken Atwell, the land use chair of the Southeast Neighborhood Association, the issue is larger than having a gas station near homes. The point of the convenience commercial zone is to serve surrounding neighborhoods from a walkable distance, not to bring in more traffic, Atwell argues.
The proposal also is out of step with the direction the city, as well as the state as a whole, when it comes to planning, he said.
As the city moves toward denser development and fewer parking requirements overall, having auto-dependent uses like a gas station or drive-thrus makes less sense.
“It’s not about the neighborhood as it is,” Atwell said. “You have to look down the road.”
GP Energy did not return a request for comment as of Tuesday.
