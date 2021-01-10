A small plane crashed in a remote part of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday.
According to the Warm Springs Police Department, dispatchers were notified at 2:30 p.m. by Seattle air traffic controllers of a possible plane crash in the area of the Mutton Mountains, which are in Wasco County.
The plane was described as a Cessna Citation 560 jet with the capacity to seat up to 11 passengers. The number of people on board was not known.
The crash was confirmed by a U.S. Air Force flyover and an Oregon State Police aircraft.
Warm Springs police responded with assistance from Warm Springs Fire and Safety, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
The crash site was accessed by all-terrain vehicle. No further information was available.
