Bend Park & Recreation District hopes to build and improve trails around Mirror Pond starting this fall, but Bend planning commissioners are concerned too many trees will be removed to make it happen.
This fall, the park district plans to invest $6.6 million to improve banks and trails that have deteriorated over time in Drake Park and Pacific Park, causing safety and environmental issues. Projects include building new paved trails and retaining walls, repairing an existing trail and adding new boardwalks with lighting, according to a project application to the city.
The project would create an underpass under the Newport Avenue Bridge, which will connect the Deschutes River Trail so walkers and bikers don’t have to use side streets to get back on the trail, and build a new parking lot at Pacific Park.
“This is going to be a great project. It’s going to be a major gap connection to the Deschutes trail,” said Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the park district.
But the planning commission, which needs to approve the plan for it to move forward, so far appears hesitant to do so. On Monday, commissioners raised concerns about the number of trees that could be removed to make way for these trail improvements.
Some on the commission feel the trees that are slated to be removed — some of which are as large as 46 inches in diameter — are iconic to the downtown park.
Nearly two dozen trees could be taken out during construction activities, Hudspeth said, though the district has plans to plant 20 new ones.
“I just don’t see why a lot of these were called out to be removed,” Planning Commissioner Scott Winters said during the meeting Tuesday.
But there is little that can be done, Hudspeth said. The park district is electing to build these trails to a higher standard than what is usually required of a park trail so they can be more accessible. That means trails have to be wider with less steep grades, which takes up more space than a traditional trail.
“This isn’t a single track trail,” he said. “This is an 8- to 10-foot-wide trail that is multimodal … You can’t just go around a tree.”
The 37 trees slated for removal — out of 400 that are in Drake Park — is also a worst-case-scenario estimate, Hudspeth said. It’s worse to underestimate how many trees could be affected by construction, and then have to come back to the planning commission for permission to cut a tree unexpectedly during construction, he said.
During construction, the park district will have to approve the removal of tree before a contractor can take it out, he said, and will prioritize saving trees when possible.
“We didn’t take any of this lightly,” Hudspeth said. “We don’t just go knocking down trees.”
The issue will come before the planning commission again Feb. 10.
