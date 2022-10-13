A plan to develop 52 acres at Bend’s northern gateway into retail stores and housing met with mixed reviews from the city’s planning commission at a recent public hearing.
A new Costco warehouse, gas station and car wash, restaurants and at least 380 housing units, including a senior living community, are a part of a plan to develop the area near the intersection of Cooley Road and U.S. Highway 20.
The Bend Planning Commission met Monday evening to discuss the development, resulting in a 3-2 vote in favor of moving forward with the plan.
Scott Winters, chairperson of the commission, called the proposed development a “blight.” Winters voted against the proposal, along with commissioner Kathi Barguil.
“It is this old school way of development that is not conducive to a community. This is not a neighborhood. This is a shopping center,” Winters said at the meeting.
If the large Costco Wholesale location was removed from the plan, Winters said he might feel differently, and other planning commissioners agreed.
“An even bigger Costco — or just a retail shopping center — doesn’t really fit into discussions over the last three or four years about what development in the city of Bend should look like moving forward,” said Whitney Swander, vice chair, at the meeting.
Concern for “big box” developments that are unfriendly to pedestrians and alternative modes of transportation didn’t stop Swander from ultimately voting to move forward in recommending the development to the Bend City Council.
The project would require improvements to Highway 20, including roundabouts at Cooley Road and Robal Lane, additional bike lanes and sidewalks and three new local roads within the development.
The first phase of the project would prioritize building Costco and the supplemental gas station, car wash and tire service center. The next three phases would build other commercial spaces, multiunit housing and senior living facilities, in that order.
Ground could be broken next fall if the City Council approves the plan, according to Aaron Henson, a senior planner for the city. He said Costco stores are typically constructed quickly — about nine months — but road improvements and canal piping needs to be completed before any stores or housing units can be occupied.
The planning commission will present its recommendation to the Bend City Council at the regular council meeting Nov. 2, during which another public hearing will be held.
Seems to me this would be a better project for between Redmond, Sisters and Terrebonne.
