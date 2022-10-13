A plan to develop 52 acres at Bend’s northern gateway into retail stores and housing met with mixed reviews from the city’s planning commission at a recent public hearing.

A new Costco warehouse, gas station and car wash, restaurants and at least 380 housing units, including a senior living community, are a part of a plan to develop the area near the intersection of Cooley Road and U.S. Highway 20.

Seems to me this would be a better project for between Redmond, Sisters and Terrebonne.

