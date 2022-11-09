Chris Piper conceded the race for Mayor of Bend on Wednesday to Melanie Kebler and congratulated his opponent via Twitter.
"Good morning, Mayor-Elect. Congratulations on the race and win to become Bend's next Mayor. You have served the Bend community as Councilor with energy and commitment," Piper tweeted Wednesday morning, a reply to a tweet from Kebler announcing her victory.
The most recent unofficial, voter tally from Deschutes County had Kebler, a current city councilor, ahead with just under 55% of votes.
"I was feeling pretty good late last night with the numbers that came in and this morning saw the last drop of numbers, and I thought that was good enough to call it," Kebler told The Bulletin on Wednesday.
Piper told The Bulletin on Wednesday that he was still processing the results, but said: "It was just the right thing to do."
Piper's concession paved the way for Kebler to take office in January, which will leave her current seat on the Bend City Council empty. Per city rules, an empty seat on the council must be filled within 30 days or the seat will remain without a councilor until the next election. Applicants will be screened, interviewed and selected, then the future council will fill out ranked-choice ballots outlining councilors' top choices to fill the vacant council position.
Piper told The Bulletin on Wednesday he will not apply for the open seat.
"My hopes are that they will appoint somebody that will bring a voice that represents all of Bend," Piper said.
All sides need to feel like they're being heard, Piper said. He added he had concerns that the nonpartisan aspect of the City Council was being lost.
Kebler said she expects the process to fill her empty council seat will begin as soon as possible to ensure the new councilor can be involved in council's planning and goal-setting that takes place at the beginning of the year.
The last vacancies on the council after Mayor Sally Russell and Councilor Rita Schenkelberg resigned earlier this year garnered over 20 applicants, according to prior reporting by The Bulletin.
(1) comment
The Council has an opportunity to appoint a person of color; hopefully many apply.
