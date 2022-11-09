eln
Melanie Kebler, center, attends an election night watch party Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. She will be the next mayor of Bend after her opponent, Chris Piper, conceded Wednesday morning.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Chris Piper conceded the race for Mayor of Bend on Wednesday to Melanie Kebler  and congratulated his opponent via Twitter. 

"Good morning, Mayor-Elect. Congratulations on the race and win to become Bend's next Mayor. You have served the Bend community as Councilor with energy and commitment," Piper tweeted Wednesday morning, a reply to a tweet from Kebler announcing her victory.

The Council has an opportunity to appoint a person of color; hopefully many apply.

