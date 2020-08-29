The pilot of a homemade airplane died shortly after taking off from the Prineville Airport Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Jackson Edwards, 27, of Redmond was the only person aboard the plane, said Prineville Police Sgt. Robert Gray in a news release. Edwards crashed about 12:41 p.m. about 180 yards from the runway, witnesses told police.
“At this time, it appears mechanical failure played a role in the crash,” Gray said.
Edwards was pronounced dead about 1:05 p.m. by Crook County Fire and Rescue officials, Gray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.