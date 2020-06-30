A 65-year old Bend resident died after a powered glider crashed at Bend Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher S. McKeage died when his glider crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff, according to the sheriff’s office. McKeage was the only one in the glider, and the Bend Fire Department extinguished the brush fire before it spread to nearby trees.
Deputies were called to the crash at the northeast section of the airport at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. William Bailey.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined by authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.