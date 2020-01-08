Firefighters plan to ignite piles of juniper slash located on the Crooked River Grassland over the rest of the week.

The piles to be burned are on 329 acres of land about 13 miles northeast of Sisters, according to a release by Central Oregon Fire Info. The area is west of Whychus Creek and south of Alder Springs Trailhead, approximately six miles north of Henkle Butte. The burns were scheduled to start Wednesday.

Officials advise that a smoke column will be visible from nearby homes and communities, but smoke impacts are not expected to affect residents. Winds of 11 mph recorded in Sisters on Wednesday could help to disperse the smoke.

The slash piles are the result of the Westside Stewardship project, a joint endeavor between the U.S. Forest Service and the National Wild Turkey Federation, to improve forage and habitat conditions for wildlife on the Crooked River National Grassland. This prescribed burn is the final treatment associated with the stewardship project.