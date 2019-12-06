A 73-year-old man hired to drive a new pickup from Grants Pass to Bend, lost control of the truck in La Pine and crashed into the High Desert Self Storage building.

It was the second motor vehicle crash into a building in La Pine on Thursday — an SUV crashed into the lobby of the U.S. Postal Service building earlier that day.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the pickup crash at 9:43 p.m. Thursday and found the truck had gone off the road, through a chain-link fence and into the building at 52620 Pan Lane in La Pine, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The truck, driven by John Roger Pasma, of Bend, crashed into two full storage units. No one was in the storage units at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. Pasma was not injured.

The damage to the 2019 Ford F250 was moderate. Damage to the storage units contents are unknown since it was unsafe to enter the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Pasma was not cited, but the sheriff’s office reports have been sent to the DMV recommending his driver’s license be re-examined.

Pasma was driving on U.S. Highway 97 toward Bend when the truck’s front-right tire separated from the wheel. For an unknown reason, Pasma continued to drive on the metal wheel for a substantial distance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The front wheel became grounded down to the wheel studs, as Pasma arrived in La Pine.

He attempted to navigate the truck to a tire repair store, but lost control of the truck.

It appeared Pasma applied the accelerator rather than the brake, causing the truck to leave the road, through a fence and into two storage units, according to the sheriff’s office.