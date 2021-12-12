Stella Dundas, 7, left, and her twin sister Everly Dundas look for hidden items on a scavenger hunt list while visiting the Grimes Christmas Scene at the Crook County fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
The Grimes Christmas Scene is open to the public at the Crook County fairgrounds in Prineville every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Christmas Eve. The display is also available to view for groups during the week by appointment through Beth Grimes at 541-480-2456.
