Wild art
Buy Now

A gosling shakes water from its feathers after climbing onto a rock to bask in the afternoon sun along the Deschutes River on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A chance of precipitation is forecast for Monday with a high in the mid-50s.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

A gosling shakes water from its feathers after climbing onto a rock to bask in the afternoon sun along the Deschutes River on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A chance of precipitation is forecast for Monday with a high in the mid-50s.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.