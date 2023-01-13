Phil Knight

Beaverton billionaire Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, ended 2022 with a fortune estimated at $43.8 billion, down from a peak of over $60 billion in November 2021.

 Ryan Kang/file photo

It turns out 2022 was a financial face plant of a year for many of the world's richest of the rich — including Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The Beaverton billionaire finished the year with a fortune estimated at $43.8 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, a daily tally of the ups and downs of the 1% of the richest 1%.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.