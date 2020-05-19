Phil Chang, a natural resource and renewable energy specialist, won the Democratic nomination for the Deschutes County Commission with just over 83% of the vote after early ballot returns on Tuesday, according unofficial results.
“I’m honored to have received all of those votes,” Chang, 50, said Tuesday.
Greg Bryant, a Bend resident and former accountant, was in second with about 12% of the vote, and Ron Boozell, a self-described marijuana advocate and a long-time politics-watcher in Bend, had garnered just over 3%, according to initial returns.
Incumbent Phil Henderson, who is a Republican, ran uncontested and received about 98% of the vote.
Originally from New York, Chang came to Central Oregon about 16 years ago. Chang was a program lead at the Oregon Department of Forestry, where he led a federal forest restoration program for the state, before cutting back in December to make more time to run for the campaign, he said. He is also a former staffer to U.S. Sen, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
This is the first bid for public office for Chang.
“I’m really looking forward to making my case to the other voters in the county: the nonaffiliated, the Republicans and those who stayed home during this election because I think we have good solutions and strategies to offer to people,” Chang said.
He decided he wanted to run for the County Commission because he wanted to help the county he has known and loved for 16 years grow responsibly, while also maintaining wildlife habitat and making the cost of living more affordable.
After the pandemic broke out, Chang also said he thinks the county should have a more “visible leadership role,” and would advocate for more public health funding.
Bryant and Boozell both said they were ready to support Chang in his race against Henderson this November.
“I am confident that Phil Chang will represent us well,” Boozell said in a text message.
Bryant said in light of his apparent loss, he was ready to do what it took to make sure Chang wins.
“To those who voted for me, thank you very much,” Bryant said. “And vote for Phil Chang, because we want a Democrat in that seat.”
Chang said when he heard the news of his lead, he was greeted with a small group applause from of about 20 people at a socially distant election party organized by We Win Strategy Group.
“It’s generally not as much energy as a large in-person gathering,” Chang said. “But I’m feeling the love.”
